Male found dead in burning backyard shed in Brampton: Peel police

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 9, 2026 4:50 pm.

Peel Regional Police say a male has been found dead in a shed that was on fire in a backyard in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Aloma Crescent at around 3:45 p.m. after reports of a shed on fire.

Crews doused the fire, and a male was later found deceased inside the shed, police confirmed.

The deceased male’s age has not been released.

Police tell CityNews it’s unclear at this point “if the person died before or as a result of the fire.”

More to come

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