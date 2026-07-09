Roof collapses at Hyundai dealership in Etobicoke

Part of the roof at a Hyundai dealership in Etobicoke collapsed on Thursday, causing extensive damage.

It happened at the dealership at 1617 The Queensway, just east of the East Mall, just after 3 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services tells CityNews there are no reported injuries.

The area was experiencing extreme weather at the time, with heavy downpours, but there’s no confirmation at this point that weather caused the collapse.

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