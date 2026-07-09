‘Summer House’ reality TV franchise is coming to Canada, will debut on Hayu in 2027

The logo of NBCUniversal reality show "Summer House Canada" is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - NBCUniversal, Hayu (Mandatory credit)

By Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2026 10:36 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 12:11 pm.

Things are heating up in cottage country as “Summer House Canada” begins production.

Hayu announced Thursday that the American NBCUniversal reality show will make its first international expansion with a Canadian edition.

The hit Bravo show follows a group of New York City professionals who share a summer house in the Hamptons, and the relationship drama that ensues among them. It recently concluded its 10th season, and on Wednesday earned its first Emmy nomination for best unstructured reality show.

The Canadian series will continue the U.S format but will trade in the Hamptons for Muskoka, Ont. It will follow a group of friends who leave the city to stay in a shared house surrounded by serene beauty and waterfront cottages.

The show is produced by Vancouver’s Lark Productions — their unscripted TV credits include CTV’s “Farming for Love,” and Slice’s “The Real Housewives of Vancouver.”

The 10-episode series is scheduled to stream on Hayu in 2027.

The team behind the show says casting details will be announced in the coming months.

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