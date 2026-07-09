1 seriously injured after being assaulted, shot by pellet gun at Woodbine Beach: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 9, 2026 8:37 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 8:45 am.

Toronto police are searching for suspects after an apparent targeted incident at Woodbine Beach that left one person with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were initially called to the Martin Goodman Trail area of the beach just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Police later discovered the injured person was assaulted and then shot with a pellet gun. Paramedics transported the person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe this was a targeted incident.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

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