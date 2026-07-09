2 women injured in overnight fire at TCHC building in Scarborough

Toronto emergency crews responded overnight to another fire at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) apartment building on Victoria Park Avenue — the same Scarborough building where a fatal blaze occurred less than two weeks ago.

Police say the call came in at 1:52 a.m. Thursday for reports of a fire at 1420 Victoria Park Ave. near O’Connor Drive and Eglinton Avenue East. Toronto Fire and police arrived to find smoke and flames inside the building. The fire was quickly knocked down.

Toronto paramedics confirm two elderly women were transported to hospital — one with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire says the blaze has been extinguished, but an investigation is ongoing. The cause has not yet been determined.

“Police are not treating this as suspicious at this time,” a spokesperson said.

TTC shelter buses were brought in to support residents who evacuated the building. Toronto Fire investigators remain on scene Thursday morning.

This is the second fire at the same TCHC building in recent days. On June 28, a resident was killed in a separate blaze at the property. TCHC issued a public statement at the time acknowledging the fatal fire and outlining support for displaced tenants.