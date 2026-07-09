City of Toronto launches pilot project to give youth hands-on experience in firefighting, policing

The City of Toronto and other stakeholders have launched a pilot project that is giving dozens of youth paid, hands-on experience in firefighting and policing amid ongoing emergency services recruitment efforts.

During an announcement at Seneca Polytechnic on Thursday, officials said the youth community academy will allow 40 high school students to spend a month focusing on firefighting and a month focusing on police foundations.

The summer-long initiative is taking place at the college, which already has programs in both fields, and students will be paid. Students will also receive a microcredit that can be used toward their education going forward.

“Youth exuberance, excitement where they can learn great skills, learn about service – whether police or fire – gain confidence and also have a summer job. It’s a win-win situation,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters when asked about what she’s heard from participants.

“Not everyone can do unpaid internships in the summer. There are a lot of programs where they get unpaid internships, but a lot of kids need a job and this gives them that,” Don Valley East Coun. Jon Burnside noted.

Chow and others noted ongoing recruitment efforts to bolster the ranks of Toronto Fire Services and the Toronto Police Service, adding there’s a desire to see a stronger local base of applicants.

“Knowing the city, knowing the neighbourhoods or even growing up in the neighbourhoods really gives extra support to the people they support. However, it’s difficult because the cost of living in the city of Toronto is quite high,” Chow said.

Eighteen-year-old Amildon Calongo said being paid while learning new skills has been critical for him.

“It makes a lot of difference in my life,” he told CityNews.

“Being a firefighter is my dream job since I was five years old. This is a dream come true for me and for my family too; a great opportunity.”

Ryan De’ath, who is 16, said the program has gone well but learned first-hand how excessive heat can negatively impact firefighting operations.

“My parents need me out of the house and I wanted sincerely to prove to myself I could be a firefighter,” he said, adding he’s saving his pay for post-secondary education.

Zak Jibreal, a 16-year-old program participant, is in the midst of completing the policing portion.

“I want to become a cop and this program really teaches me a lot,” he said, outlining how they learned to conduct an arrest.

Bahar Ansary said she’s currently in the firefighting section and is learning about shift rotations, but aims to study police foundations.

“I want connections and see how it is before I make my final decision,” she said.

Meanwhile, officials said they hope to expand the program in the future and to get more participants from additional Toronto neighbourhoods. This year’s program was funded and/or supported by the City, the Government of Canada, the Toronto Police Association, Seneca Polytechnic, Cadillac Fairview and the TTC.