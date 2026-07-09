City of Toronto launches pilot project to give youth hands-on experience in firefighting, policing

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop speaks with youth participating in the pilot project. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 9, 2026 1:08 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 1:30 pm.

The City of Toronto and other stakeholders have launched a pilot project that is giving dozens of youth paid, hands-on experience in firefighting and policing amid ongoing emergency services recruitment efforts.

During an announcement at Seneca Polytechnic on Thursday, officials said the youth community academy will allow 40 high school students to spend a month focusing on firefighting and a month focusing on police foundations.

The summer-long initiative is taking place at the college, which already has programs in both fields, and students will be paid. Students will also receive a microcredit that can be used toward their education going forward.

“Youth exuberance, excitement where they can learn great skills, learn about service – whether police or fire – gain confidence and also have a summer job. It’s a win-win situation,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters when asked about what she’s heard from participants.

“Not everyone can do unpaid internships in the summer. There are a lot of programs where they get unpaid internships, but a lot of kids need a job and this gives them that,” Don Valley East Coun. Jon Burnside noted.

Chow and others noted ongoing recruitment efforts to bolster the ranks of Toronto Fire Services and the Toronto Police Service, adding there’s a desire to see a stronger local base of applicants.

“Knowing the city, knowing the neighbourhoods or even growing up in the neighbourhoods really gives extra support to the people they support. However, it’s difficult because the cost of living in the city of Toronto is quite high,” Chow said.

Eighteen-year-old Amildon Calongo said being paid while learning new skills has been critical for him.

Related:

“It makes a lot of difference in my life,” he told CityNews.

“Being a firefighter is my dream job since I was five years old. This is a dream come true for me and for my family too; a great opportunity.”

Ryan De’ath, who is 16, said the program has gone well but learned first-hand how excessive heat can negatively impact firefighting operations.

“My parents need me out of the house and I wanted sincerely to prove to myself I could be a firefighter,” he said, adding he’s saving his pay for post-secondary education.

Zak Jibreal, a 16-year-old program participant, is in the midst of completing the policing portion.

“I want to become a cop and this program really teaches me a lot,” he said, outlining how they learned to conduct an arrest.

Bahar Ansary said she’s currently in the firefighting section and is learning about shift rotations, but aims to study police foundations.

“I want connections and see how it is before I make my final decision,” she said.

Meanwhile, officials said they hope to expand the program in the future and to get more participants from additional Toronto neighbourhoods. This year’s program was funded and/or supported by the City, the Government of Canada, the Toronto Police Association, Seneca Polytechnic, Cadillac Fairview and the TTC.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms Thursday ahead of expected heat wave next week

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for Toronto and most of the GTA ahead of another heat wave expected to descend on the GTA next week starting on Monday. Very muggy conditions continue to...

20m ago

Canadian man charged in alleged human smuggling attempt at Peace Bridge, U.S. prosecutors say

A Canadian citizen is facing a federal human‑smuggling charge in the United States after border officers allegedly discovered a man hiding inside the cab of his commercial truck during an inspection...

1h ago

Diarrhea-causing parasite infecting more than 1,200 in Michigan has not spread to Canada: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak of a diarrhea-causing parasite that has infected more than 1,200 people in Michigan has not spread to Canada based on current information. The midwestern...

1h ago

'Don't have the time to wait': Ontario man fighting Stage 4 cancer seeking answers on out-of-country coverage denial

Alex Shved is fighting his Stage 4 cancer on two fronts. The medication he is receiving as part of an early-stage trial is working with his body, he hopes, to attack melanoma that has metastasized....

8h ago

Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms Thursday ahead of expected heat wave next week

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for Toronto and most of the GTA ahead of another heat wave expected to descend on the GTA next week starting on Monday. Very muggy conditions continue to...

20m ago

Canadian man charged in alleged human smuggling attempt at Peace Bridge, U.S. prosecutors say

A Canadian citizen is facing a federal human‑smuggling charge in the United States after border officers allegedly discovered a man hiding inside the cab of his commercial truck during an inspection...

1h ago

Diarrhea-causing parasite infecting more than 1,200 in Michigan has not spread to Canada: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak of a diarrhea-causing parasite that has infected more than 1,200 people in Michigan has not spread to Canada based on current information. The midwestern...

1h ago

'Don't have the time to wait': Ontario man fighting Stage 4 cancer seeking answers on out-of-country coverage denial

Alex Shved is fighting his Stage 4 cancer on two fronts. The medication he is receiving as part of an early-stage trial is working with his body, he hopes, to attack melanoma that has metastasized....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:21
Heat dome moves across U.S. west coast, while east in recovery from floods

Extreme weather is taking a toll across several states in the U.S. as the west coast braces for extreme heat while the east is still recovering from severe storms and flooding.

2h ago

1:22
More than 3,100 wildfires recorded in Canada this season

Federal officials are set to provide a wildfire update as the season has already recorded more than 3,100 fires across the country.

2h ago

0:45
Why this U.K. Labour MP could be PM Starmer's replacement

As nomination open to replace U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, one Labour MP is already being considered to be the sole nominee for leadership.

2h ago

1:17
Bonnie Tyler, 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer, dies at 75

Singer Bonnie Tyler, known for her iconic hits like 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out For a Hero,' has died at the age of 75.

3h ago

0:52
Two injured in second fire at North York highrise, just days after fatal blaze

Toronto emergency crews responded overnight to another fire at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation apartment building on Victoria Park Avenue — the same North York complex where a fatal blaze occurred less than two weeks ago.

4h ago

More Videos