Steve Sullivan named Toronto Marlies head coach, Giordano joins staff as assistant

Sullivan's playing career spanned 16 NHL seasons with New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Phoenix. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 9, 2026 10:33 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 10:39 am.

The Toronto Marlies have promoted Steve Sullivan to head coach, the ninth in franchise history, the organization announced Thursday.

Sullivan, 52, steps into the role after serving as an assistant coach with the Marlies last season, working directly under John Gruden, who the Maple Leafs promoted to assistant on Jim Hiller’s staff for next year, alongside Daniel Alfredsson and Brad Werenka.

Sullivan also spent part of the 2025–26 campaign behind the Maple Leafs bench, joining the NHL staff after Marc Savard’s departure, where he assisted with player development and offensive systems.

“Steve has earned this opportunity through his work with both the Maple Leafs and Marlies and has built strong relationships with our young players throughout the organization,” Marlies general manager Ryan Hardy said via a press release. “His experience as both a player and coach, combined with his commitment to player development, makes him the right person to lead the next generation of Marlies.”

Sullivan’s playing career spanned 16 NHL seasons with New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Phoenix. The Timmins, Ont., native was known as a skilled, high‑IQ winger who produced 747 points in 1,011 NHL games, earning the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2009.

Following retirement, Sullivan transitioned into hockey operations and player development roles, including stints with the Arizona Coyotes as director of player development and, later, as assistant general manager under now-current Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka.

Sullivan joined the Maple Leafs organization in 2023, working in development before moving behind the bench.

Alongside Sullivan’s promotion, the Marlies announced that Mark Giordano has been elevated to assistant coach. The former Maple Leafs defenceman and Norris Trophy winner retired ahead of the 2025-26 season and served as an advisor with the Marlies during their Calder Cup run and eventual AHL championship.

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