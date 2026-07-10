1 person dead, 2 others seriously injured in North York shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 10, 2026 11:50 pm.

One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following a shooting in North York late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just after 11 p.m. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A short while later, police located a third victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

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