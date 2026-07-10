Ajax teen charged in firearm investigation: DRPS

A teen from Ajax has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation, Durham police have confirmed.

Authorities say 19-year-old Tuan Ubayd Badurdeen was arrested in early July after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Pickering.

“The suspect was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident,” police wrote in a release shared Friday.

“A search of the residence located a Glock auto sear switch, drugs, and drug paraphernalia,” authorities added.

Police say Badurdeen was on weapons prohibition conditions at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with four offences, including possession of a prohibited device, failure to comply and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held for a bail hearing.