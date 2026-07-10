California Democrat calls for Canada to end U.S. alcohol restrictions

WASHINGTON — A Democrat Senator from California wrote a letter to Premier Christine Fréchette asking Quebec to lift restrictions on the importation and sale of U.S. wine as the American bipartisan push against provincial alcohol bans grows.

“Canada’s boycott of California wine is causing devastating harm to winegrowers,” Adam Schiff wrote in a social media post Thursday, referencing a letter sent to Fréchette in June.

“I’m urging the Canadian government to recognize that California doesn’t agree with these tariff wars, to lift these restrictions, and increase consumer options to strengthen both our economies.”

Several Canadian provincial liquor boards stopped purchasing American alcohol last year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats of annexation.

While Saskatchewan and Alberta have returned American booze to the shelves, major purchasing provinces like Ontario and Quebec have not resumed stocking U.S. alcohol.

It has become a pressure point among both political parties in the United States.

A bipartisan group of 14 California lawmakers wrote a separate letter to Fréchette earlier in June to urge the province to start buying American alcohol again.

“Québec consumers have historically enjoyed access to a wide variety of American wines, and their absence limits choice in the marketplace, while cutting off a $434 million market,” the lawmakers wrote.

American lawmakers are also taking legislative moves try and force a trade investigation.

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney from New York said Monday she would introduce the Combating Attacks on our National Alcoholic Drinks by Allies Act — or CANADA Act — in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday to prompt an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

If that investigation found unfair trade practices, the United States could respond with tariffs or other import restrictions.

“Canadian provinces cannot be allowed to hold American wineries, breweries and distilleries hostage and attempt to ransom them,” Tenney said in a news release.

American alcohol industry and lobby groups have said the industry is being rocked by the loss of Canadian customers. They have called for a return to regular Canada-U.S. relations.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States has said retaliatory bans in Canada led to a 63 per cent decline in U.S. spirits exports to that market in 2025.

The Quebec government showed no signs of bending on Friday.

“In the context of the ongoing trade war, the premier continues to defend Quebec’s economic interests,” a spokesperson for Frechette said.

“This measure will remain in place as long as the United States maintains these unjustified tariffs. Our government will re-evaluate its position when the American administration reverses these measures.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also cited Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” rhetoric as he resolved to hold firm on the booze ban.

Ford told reporters in Washington last month he would welcome back American alcohol once the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUMSA, is renewed.

This week, following news of Tenney’s bill, Ford again insisted Ontario will not concede.

“We won’t back down. The fastest and only way to get U.S. alcohol back on Ontario shelves is for the U.S. to drop its illegal tariffs on Canada,” Ford said on social media.

The United States last week announced it would not renew CUSMA. That triggered a rolling annual review process for up to a decade, at which point the agreement will expire if an extension isn’t agreed upon.

Canada and Mexico had both called for a 16-year extension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

-With files from Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman in Montreal

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press