Canadian man wanted for U.S. crimes has been arrested in France

A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar, back right, is seen outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated in his vehicle while leaving the temple parking lot last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2026 6:52 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 8:18 pm.

VANCOUVER — A West Vancouver man named in an American indictment as part of a multipronged investigation into international organized crime has been arrested in France.

RCMP say Garinder Deo was picked up on July 7, a day after authorities in Los Angeles announced they had disrupted three crime syndicates connected to India that were responsible for drug smuggling, extortions and the assassination of B.C. Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Police say in a statement that Deo is in custody in France and awaits extradition to the United States on indictments related to the FBI’s operation.

The indictment alleges Deo purchased cocaine and heroin to be shipped from California to Canada and the eastern United States for a crime group.

Three other B.C. men were already arrested in relation to a different crime group and are going through the extradition process in B.C. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster imprisoned in India, and his alleged lieutenant had also been swept up in the investigation, and were charged with ordering Nijjar’s assassination in June 2023 outside a Surrey, B.C., gurdwara.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2027.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

3h ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

5h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

7h ago

Liberals set to hold nomination for upcoming Toronto byelection

OTTAWA — The Liberals are planning to choose a candidate July 18 for an upcoming byelection in a Toronto-area riding that's considered a safe bet for the governing party. Longtime MP Nate Erskine-Smith...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 people dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

3h ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

5h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

7h ago

Liberals set to hold nomination for upcoming Toronto byelection

OTTAWA — The Liberals are planning to choose a candidate July 18 for an upcoming byelection in a Toronto-area riding that's considered a safe bet for the governing party. Longtime MP Nate Erskine-Smith...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Mississauga bus driver found not guilty in fatal 2023 crash

A MiWay bus driver has been found not guilty in connection to a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman in 2023. Erica Natividad reports.

2h ago

2:28
Potential 4-day heatwave on the way

Sunny weather is expected to bring a potential four-day heatwave to the Greater Toronto Area next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

2h ago

2:22
Two dead in Scarborough after being fatally struck by a vehicle

A collision at Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East leaves two people dead and four others in hospital, including a young child. Mark McAllister brings us what police know so far.

3h ago

2:31
Church Street Goes Car-Free

Toronto’s Church Street pedestrian pilot is drawing praise from many visitors and businesses, but questions remain about its $500,000 price tag and future expansion. Brandon Rowe reports on what’s working, what’s not, and what’s next.

4h ago

1:00
Pride flag mural at East York school burned

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend.

5h ago

More Videos