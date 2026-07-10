Charles hosted Prince Harry and family for first time in years as they try to repair a family rift

Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds, at Spring Studios on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2026 2:23 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 2:29 pm.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III hosted Prince Harry and met with his family for the first time in years Friday as they try to repair a rift that has persisted since his youngest son and wife quit royal life and moved to America six years ago.

Harry, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met with the king and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, a country estate west of London.

More to come

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

17m ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

1h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

45m ago

U.K. man sentenced to 3.5 years for death of Owen Sound restaurant owner

A British man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an Ontario restaurant owner killed in a dispute over an unpaid bill has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. Robert...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

17m ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

1h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

45m ago

U.K. man sentenced to 3.5 years for death of Owen Sound restaurant owner

A British man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an Ontario restaurant owner killed in a dispute over an unpaid bill has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. Robert...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
$8M proposed settlement reached in beef price-fixing lawsuit

A proposed $8 million-dollar settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against several major meat companies who are being accused of price-fixing beef products.

2h ago

2:41
Church Street pedestrianized but businesses divided on its impact to support local

A pilot project to pedestrianized Church Street is set to be free of vehicles for the summer, however businesses are divided on its impact to support local.

2h ago

0:40
Man in his 60s arrested in connection to fire at North York high-rise

Toronto police have made an arrest in a two-alarm fire that tore through the ninth floor of a North York apartment building, sending two people to the hospital.

3h ago

0:55
Canada's largest airport warns travellers against AI websites spreading misinformation

Toronto's Pearson Airport is warning travellers against AI-generated websites spreading misinformation on flight updates.

3h ago

0:58
Experts watchful of Trump as gas costs soar: 'Whatever he says, it changes the price'

Experts continue to be watchful of Trump as gas costs soar amid a wavering ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

3h ago

More Videos