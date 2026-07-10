Cineplex says latest Toy Story movie helped June box office grow

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported its second-quarter box office revenue totalled $55.8 million, up from $51.8 million a year earlier, helped by the opening of “Toy Story 5.”

The movie theatre company says the latest offering of the Toy Story franchise posted the largest domestic opening weekend of 2026 so far.

Cineplex says the results were also boosted by “Scary Movie” which posted the largest opening weekend in its franchise’s history and Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day.”

It said “Obsession” and “Backrooms” also continued to perform well in June

The company noted that its combined box office and concession revenue for June topped the mark set in 2019 before the pandemic by six per cent.

For the second quarter as a whole, Cineplex says its box office revenue totalled $176.2 million, up from $158.5 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

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The Canadian Press