‘Kind and loyal’: Durham police constable-in-training remembered after fatal crash

A Durham police constable-in-training who was killed in a car crash earlier this week is being remembered as selfless and compassionate. Paula Saraza of OMNI News with the tributes from friends and loved ones of Tyrone Magbitang.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2026 9:30 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 9:36 am.

Friends, family and colleagues are mourning a Durham police constable-in-training who was killed in a car crash earlier this week, remembering the recruit as a selfless and compassionate person whose loss has left the community reeling.

The constable-in-training, identified as 27-year-old Tyrone Magbitang, died after a single‑vehicle collision at the Township of Malahide intersection of College Line and Imperial Road on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. The force has described the loss as devastating and said investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances of the crash.

“He was excited, packing his car. I have a lot of cats, so he was getting me to lint-roll his business pants. He gave me a hug and kiss goodbye and said ‘you’re my favourite person and I’ll miss you,'” Magbitang’s girlfriend Charlotte MacDowell told OMNI News in an interview.

“That was the last thing he said to me.”

A second recruit who was travelling with Magbitang was taken to hospital in life‑threatening condition.

Preliminary accounts from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) indicate the collision involved a tractor‑trailer and a passenger vehicle; the truck driver was not injured. The OPP and local traffic investigators have taken charge of the collision probe.

“It’s a lot to handle with everything that was going for him. Tyrone was one of those people… he didn’t have any regrets. He was always looking on to the next thing,” said friend John Valeria. “He was so excited about becoming a police officer.”

Magbitang’s former coaches and friends have since remembered him for his community work and volunteerism, including participation in charity boxing events and outreach programs. Colleagues described him as a recruit who showed promise and a genuine commitment to public service during his time with Durham.

“When the news dropped, I was devastated,” noted friend John Phillip Virgo.

Magbitang joined the Durham Regional Police Service as a Special Constable in May 2023. The 27-year-old’s death has prompted an outpouring of support across the province’s policing community and renewed attention to the risks recruits face while travelling to training.

“Tyrone would make you feel seen. In two minutes, he would give you so much love and brightness and encourage you to chase whatever you’re chasing,” said MacDowell. “He made everyone feel seen.”

The constable‑in‑training, identified as 27-year-old Tyrone Magbitang, died after a single‑vehicle collision earlier this week, authorities confirmed. Photo: CityNews submission.
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