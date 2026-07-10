FIFA has nearly 1,200 tickets on sale for World Cup final at $7,380

A general view of the MetLife stadium during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2026 11:33 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — FIFA had nearly 1,200 category two tickets priced at $7,380 on sale Friday for the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The governing body’s last-minute ticket sales site, which at times had listed the game as sold out, had 1,178 seats available across five sections of the top deck along the sidelines: 282 in section 344, 299 in section 343, 139 in section 335, 443 in section 334 and 15 in section 333.

FIFA also was selling 68 front category one tickets in the lower deck at prices ranging from $19,995 to $32,970 and had remaining hospitality tickets in its Trophy Lounge and Trophy Lounge+ sections priced at $34,500 and $32,500, including food and drinks.

Soccer’s governing body did not immediately respond to a request for details on why the additional tickets had become available.

In addition, FIFA had tickets available at $1,600 to $3,995 for Saturday’s quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Resale tickets for the final were available on FIFA’s marketplace at prices from $7,440.50 to $11,499,998.85.

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