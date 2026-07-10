‘It’s infectious’: Optimism a priority for Ontario town’s chief positivity officer

Newmarket's chief positivity officer Jamie Boyle is photographed outside the town's municipal offices in Newmarket, Ont., on May 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2026 4:01 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 5:15 am.

NEWMARKET — When Newmarket Mayor John Taylor appointed a few dozen people to serve as positivity ambassadors in the southern Ontario town during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted someone at the centre of the effort.

Longtime customer service supervisor Jamie Boyle took on the new role of chief positivity officer with aplomb.

And he didn’t stop when the pandemic ended.

“Jamie’s level of enthusiasm, positivity and just go out there and take on the world attitude is almost without parallel, and it’s infectious,” Taylor said.

At the height of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, Taylor tasked ambassadors with using social media to spread positivity, happiness and humour by sharing stories of the community’s bright side and perseverance.

Working against a constant churn of negative COVID-19 developments, Boyle worked in conjunction with human resources and other departments to help boost spirits and support the town’s workforce of about 400 full-time staffers.

“My nature is to be positive and to be uplifting and motivational,” Boyle said. “It was just a marriage of all the right things happening at the right time.”

Many employees were working remotely at the time doing check-in calls to seniors, backfilling for essential workers and delivering food to those in need.

Boyle created popular weekly staff newsletters with inspirational quotes, facts and feel-good pictures and videos. His additional role helped feed his passion for trying to encourage others while keeping them informed.

“The role itself was created to foster corporate culture, motivation, a lot more inspiration for staff during a time when there wasn’t a lot of that,” he said. “And frankly at the time, it really was beneficial.”

The town dubbed its campaign Stand Apart Together, an effort that included an “outreach of positivity,” Boyle said. He and the ambassadors helped residents look at the bright side during a challenging time via wellness programs, activities and positive communication.

Boyle’s new role blossomed over the years as he maintained connections with public services and groups while making regular appearances at town events. He served as the point of contact between the town and area partners who wanted to promote positivity.

One effort included working with the local hospital and a private business on a large mosaic sign to thank health-care workers and town staff on behalf of the community.

Other interactions were as simple as a high-five or a kind word. More smiles came when Boyle worked the megaphone at town parades.

At every opportunity, positivity was preached.

“Jamie Boyle really, in fact, was already our chief positivity officer. He just hadn’t been named that yet,” Taylor said.

“And so having a chat with Jamie, providing him with that name and that title, I think just accelerated his sheer positivity to a new level.”

Now 53 and in his 27th year as a town employee, Boyle is quick to praise others at the town office and in the community. He’s also pleased to do his part.

“My belief from the time I was appointed to this role and right up until today is the skies can be grey five days of the week, but we know that there’s sun behind them,” Boyle said. “Part of my role here and part of my belief system is making sure that people recognize that and recognize their value.”

“Internally there isn’t a week that goes by that someone doesn’t reach out and say, ‘You know what, I needed that today. (I’m) just not having a good week,'” he added.

Taylor said the initial positivity endeavour was quick to gain traction throughout the town of about 100,000. Other communities also took notice.

“I got calls from outside of the country and certainly across (Canada) about, ‘What is this you’re doing? Is it working? And how did you do it?” Taylor said. “To think that Jamie’s leadership, Jamie’s example can resonate across the country, beyond our borders — that’s incredible.”

The mayor added the overall positivity effort also helped create a sense of resilience in the area, about 50 kilometres north of Toronto.

“We’ve come a long way, but I don’t think there is an end in sight,” Boyle said. “It’s just going to be a continuation.

“It has become a part of what we do internally and externally with the residents of Newmarket.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press



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