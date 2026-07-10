Liberals set to hold nomination for upcoming Toronto byelection

An attendee is seen at the Liberal national convention in Montreal on Saturday, April 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press Staff

Posted July 10, 2026 3:15 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 6:14 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberals are planning to choose a candidate July 18 for an upcoming byelection in a Toronto-area riding that’s considered a safe bet for the governing party.

Longtime MP Nate Erskine-Smith resigned his seat in Beaches-East York this week.

The prime minister has not yet called a byelection for the riding — one of several expected in the coming months as a number of MPs from all major parties are set to leave Parliament.

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson also resigned from the House of Commons this spring to become Canada’s ambassador to the European Union.

Richard Martel, a Quebec Conservative, resigned his seat this week to move to the Senate.

Former Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay left Parliament in June to run in the provincial election this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press Staff

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