Madison Shipman to make Blue Jays history with broadcast debut

There will be some history made in the Toronto Blue Jays booth on Friday night.

Madison Shipman will make her TV broadcast debut for Sportsnet, alongside Ben Shulman, as the Blue Jays face the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Shipman, who will be in the booth for the entire three-game series, is breaking gender barriers with her debut as she becomes the first woman to call a regular-season Blue Jays game.

It won’t be the first time she’s taken to the booth for the Blue Jays organization, as she called two spring-training games in Dunedin in late February.

Shipman has a background in professional softball, playing for the University of Tennessee. She previously worked as an analyst and commentator for ESPN before joining the Blue Jays team in 2023.

The Blue Jays head into San Diego on a two-game streak and having won their previous three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.