OINP applicants take Ford government to court over fair review of applications 

Standing outside Osgoode Hall on Wednesday, Shobitjeet Singh, one of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) applicants, described what the day meant after months of uncertainty, protests and unanswered questions.

“For the first time since our applications were returned, somebody has actually paid attention to our voices.”

Singh is among roughly 2,600 individuals whose OINP applications were rejected or returned in late 2025 after the province cited concerns related to fraudulent activity and systemic misrepresentation. Approximately 300 of those affected workers are now part of a court challenge against the Government of Ontario

After spending years studying, working and contributing to Ontario’s economy, many applicants say they are still searching for answers about why their files were affected.

“From day one, we have been fighting for accountability from the Government of Ontario and the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development regarding how our files were treated,” said Kuljinder, one of the applicants involved in the judicial review.

“We went to the Legislature, the OINP office, filed freedom-of-information requests and even approached the Human Rights Tribunal. It feels like bringing this matter before the courts is finally giving us an opportunity to be heard.”

Wednesday’s hearing at Ontario’s Divisional Court marked the first court appearance in a case that has become closely watched among immigrant communities, particularly within Ontario’s South Asian population, where many affected applicants trace their roots to India.

At the heart of the challenge is a question of fairness.

The applicants argue that while the province cited fraudulent activity when rejecting applications, many were never provided with specific evidence related to their individual files. Now, they are asking the court to review whether the government’s actions complied with principles of procedural fairness.

Lawyers representing the applicants told the court that Ontario has tools available to investigate concerns on a case-by-case basis, but instead, the government chose to issue decisions that affected thousands of applicants at once.

“In Canada, we have principles of natural justice and procedural fairness,” said Andres Pelemur, counsel for the applicants.

The controversy dates back to November 2025, when affected workers began organizing demonstrations outside Queen’s Park and the OINP office in Toronto. Protesters demanded explanations from the government and called for greater transparency in how their applications were handled.

At the time, Ontario pointed to changes in immigration allocations from the federal government and broader pressures on the provincial nominee program. Since then, the province has continued reshaping its immigration system, including the launch of the Ontario Workforce Priority Stream in June 2026.

Immigration experts say the case could have implications well beyond the workers currently before the court.

“This case could set an important precedent,” said one immigration expert, Kanwar Sierah, following the hearing.

“The larger issue is whether governments can make significant policy changes that affect thousands of people already in the system, and what obligations they have to those applicants when the said changes occur.”

Sierah added that the outcome may help clarify how future immigration reforms are implemented and whether applicants already waiting in the system should receive additional protections when programs change.

Lawyers representing the Ontario government also presented arguments during Wednesday’s hearing, defending the province’s decisions and the measures taken within the OINP.

No ruling was issued at the conclusion of the hearing. The court is expected to continue reviewing the matter, with a future hearing date yet to be announced.