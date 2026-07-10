Pedestrian seriously injured in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood
Posted July 10, 2026 11:19 pm.
A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night after getting hit by a car in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street just after 9:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by the vehicle
Paramedics say one person was seriously injured and transported to a trauma centre in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.