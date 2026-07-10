Man charged after allegedly recording women inside Richmond Hill shopping centre

Police have identified the accused as Nicholas Rossinski, 30, of Richmond Hill. He is charged with voyeurism and criminal harassment.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2026 11:17 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a Richmond Hill man after he was allegedly seen recording women inside a local store, including appearing to film underneath one woman’s skirt.

Police say the incident occurred on Thursday, July 9, at a shopping centre near Yonge Street and Carrville Road. Loss‑prevention staff recognized the man as someone previously linked to allegations of secretly filming customers, and notified officers.

Investigators allege the suspect followed two female shoppers through the store while holding his cellphone. Staff then observed him bend down behind one of the women, appearing to record underneath her skirt before leaving the aisle.

Officers arrived shortly afterward and took the man into custody without incident.

Police have identified the accused as Nicholas Rossinski, 30, of Richmond Hill. He is charged with voyeurism and criminal harassment.

Authorities released Rossinski’s photo, saying investigators believe additional victims may exist and are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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