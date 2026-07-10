Toronto opens one of City’s largest pickleball facilities in east end

Mayor Olivia Chow officially opened the City's newest purpose‑built pickleball complex Friday morning. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. Glen Edwards

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2026 10:40 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 10:44 am.

Toronto’s booming pickleball community has a major new home.

Mayor Olivia Chow officially opened the City’s newest purpose‑built pickleball complex Friday morning, serving up the first ball at the Main Sewage Treatment Playground, a 25,000‑square‑foot facility designed to meet surging demand for accessible outdoor recreation.

The new complex features 11 dedicated pickleball courts, all wheelchair‑accessible, along with a new shade structure, bleacher seating with accessible benches, upgraded fencing and entry gates, and colour‑coated court surfaces engineered to improve play.

Located at Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, the 11.2‑hectare park also includes two basketball courts, a ball diamond and the Tubs & Gee Gage Rugby field. The pickleball courts are open daily for public drop‑in and passive use.

“Recreation spaces are where neighbours come together, stay active and build stronger communities. Through my Back on Track program, we are investing in parks and facilities across Toronto to create more accessible opportunities for people of all ages to play, connect and enjoy the outdoors,” said Mayor Chow.

“These new pickleball courts are a great example of how we are making it easier for residents to stay healthy and active without barriers.”

The city now offers more than 300 public pickleball courts across 108 outdoor summer locations, plus 49 indoor sites offering drop‑in play.

“Some of the city’s first purpose-built pickleball courts have opened here in Toronto-Danforth. I’m glad to see residents and various community pickleball groups booking these beautiful brand-new pickleball courts in our community, built thanks to funding allocated by Mayor Chow in her 2026 budget,” said Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher.

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