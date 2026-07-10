U.K. man sentenced to 3.5 years for death of Owen Sound restaurant owner

The Curry House restaurant in Owen Sound is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2026 1:13 pm.

A British man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an Ontario restaurant owner killed in a dispute over an unpaid bill has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Robert Evans was arrested in Scotland and extradited to Canada last year for his role in the 2023 death of Sharif Rahman, who died a week after he was assaulted outside his Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant.

Evans appeared today in an Owen Sound courtroom, where the presiding judge said Crown prosecutors and Evans’ defence lawyer had agreed on a three-and-a-half year sentence in a joint submission.

Taking into account time already served in custody, the judge said Evans will spend less than a year in prison before he is likely handed over to Canadian border officials for deportation.

Evans pleaded guilty in June alongside his father, Robert Busby Evans, and uncle, Barry Evans, who were also extradited to Canada to face charges for helping Evans flee the country.

Court heard in June that Evans was with a group of people at Rahman’s restaurant, The Curry House, when Rahman confronted them over an unpaid bill.

An agreed statement of facts read in court said Evans punched the restaurant owner in the face, causing Rahman to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.

The restaurant owner suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed and later died in a London, Ont., hospital.

Evans’ father and uncle were sentenced to 21 months for accessory after the fact after court heard that Evans’ uncle drove him away from the scene and his father later bought him a plane ticket to return to the U.K.

Evans apologized to Rahman’s family in June and said he didn’t mean for the restaurant owner to die.

“This never should have happened,” he said. “There were so many things I could have done differently that day. I think about it every night and I’m sickened by the damage I’ve caused.”

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