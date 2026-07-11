1 man, 1 teen charged in Woodbine Beach assault investigation

Two people are facing charges in connection with an assault that took place at Woodbine Beach earlier this week.

Toronto police were called to the area on Wednesday at approximately 10:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say 20-year-old Shahabuddin Kabiry of Guelph and a 17-year-old boy, approached a victim and a verbal argument ensued.

“The man and male youth assaulted the victim with an edged weapon and a BB gun,” police wrote in a statement released Saturday. “The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the suspects fled the area.

Kabiry was located on Friday and placed under arrest. He was charged with several offences, including carrying a concealed weapon and assault.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old youth was located Saturday and charged with five offences, including aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.