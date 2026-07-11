Crews battling B.C. wildfires get weather break with cooler temps and lighter winds

The Brunswick Creek wildfire consumes trees on a mountainside, in Boston Bar, B.C., on Thursday, July 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2026 4:15 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2026 7:41 am.

Two wildfires continue to threaten communities in British Columbia’s Fraser Canyon, even though the winds have died down a bit.

Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek wildfires remain classified as out of control.

They say slightly cooler temperatures and some relief from the gusting winds have helped crews mitigate the risk to area homes and local infrastructure.

The forecast suggests that the more favourable conditions are expected to persist over the next two days.

However, the wind and hot weather are expected to return on Monday and Tuesday.

Roughly 16 area fire departments are tackling the pair of blazes, which are burning on both sides of the Fraser River, between Boston Bar, North Bend, and Boothroyd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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