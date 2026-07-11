Health officials in Peel warn of potential measles exposure at Pearson airport, 2 flights

An exterior sign is seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted July 11, 2026 7:36 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2026 8:09 am.

Public health officials in Peel Region are making the public aware that they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles on two flights and at Pearson airport.

Peel Public Health says anyone who was on Flight BG305 from Bangladesh to Toronto, which went through Rome, and Flight AC1986 from Toronto to Moncton   on July 7, as well as Terminals 3 and 1 at Pearson International Airport between 1:11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. may have been exposed.

Anyone exposed to measles should check that they’ve been fully vaccinated against the disease, officials say, and monitor for symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and rashes until July 28. Symptoms can begin as early as seven days after exposure.

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“Although the overall risk of measles is low in Peel, it can spread quickly, especially among people who are not yet fully protected,” said Dr. Atiba Nelson, Associate Medical Officer of Health for Peel Region.

The health agency says measles spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks and can stay in the air or on surfaces for more than two hours.

This is the second case of measles reported in Peel Region this year. Public Health Ontario says a total 27 measles cases have been reported across the province as of June 23.

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