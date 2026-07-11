2 people shot dead, 3 others injured at Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair festival

Toronto police are warning the public about an active shooter at the city’s Salsa on St. Clair festival.

In a social media post shared at 8:20 p.m., authorities said they received reports of a shooting near the site of the festival at St. Clair and Arlington Avenues.

Police say five people were found with gunshot wounds and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage obtained by CityNews shows paramedics performing life-saving measures on at least one victim within a large crowd of spectators.

Authorities are advising the public to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.