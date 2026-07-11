Transport Canada appoints observer after train derailment northeast of Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2026 11:05 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2026 11:16 am.

MONTRÉAL — Transport Canada has appointed an observer to help oversee the investigation into a train derailment northeast of Montreal last weekend.

The department says it is closely monitoring the measures taken in the wake of the derailment, which happened on the edge of a residential neighborhood in Repentigny, Que.

Although no hazardous materials were spilled and no one was injured, 49 railcars went off the tracks near homes along the railway.

Transport Canada says rail safety inspectors are monitoring the response by CN Rail, including ensuring that safety regulations and speed limits are respected.

Trains are currently operating in the area at a temporary speed limit of approximately 15 km/h, which is well below the regulated speed limit of 80 km/h.

CN previously indicated its crews completely rebuilt the track and track bed before rail traffic resumed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. Additional repairs are also planned.

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