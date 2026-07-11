Veteran pilot killed fighting N.W.T. wildfire was a trusted leader and patient mentor

The southeast flank of the Fort Simpson wildfire, designated as FS016 by the government of the Northwest Territories, is seen in a Sunday, June 28, 2026, handout photo published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - NWT Fire (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2026 12:20 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2026 1:38 pm.

A veteran pilot killed last month in a plane crash while fighting a wildfire in the Northwest Territories is being remembered as an expert in his field who kept a cool head under stress.

Robert MacLeod made significant contributions to aerial firefighting across the country in a career that spanned more than 25 years, Buffalo Airways said in a Facebook post Friday paying tribute to the pilot.

The company said it made the post with permission from MacLeod’s family.

“Earlier in his career, Robert built a strong foundation as a flight instructor, medevac captain and training pilot, roles that shaped his reputation as a patient mentor and dependable teammate,” Buffalo Airways said.

“His technical expertise, problem-solving abilities and dedication to continuous learning made him a trusted professional in every organization he served.”

Macleod and two firefighters were on board a Turbo Commander 690 operated by Buffalo Airways that crashed near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., west of Yellowknife, on June 24 while it was providing tactical support for a water bomber. All three were killed.

NWT Fire identified the firefighters as Olivier Lamy and Ryan Beck, an air attack officer and an air attack officer trainee.

“Their loss is a wound that cannot be repaired and is felt far and wide in the wildfire community,” NWT Fire said in a Facebook post this week. “They lost their lives in the line of duty protecting people and communities across the NWT. All were responsible for courageous acts of service to this territory few could imagine.”

The provincial fire service also honoured MacLeod.

“Robert gave so much to aerial fire suppression, the aviation community, and to the people lucky enough to know him,” NWT Fire said on Facebook on Friday. “We mourn alongside his family, friends, and Buffalo Airways.”

MacLeod was a Buffalo Airways bird dog captain for the past three seasons, where he worked with territorial and provincial wildfire agencies, the company said.

Before that, he was a bird dog and waterbomber pilot in New Brunswick.

Bird dog planes are used as airborne command centres to co-ordinate firefighting operations.

“His work in both roles placed him at the heart of Canada’s wildfire suppression efforts, where his judgment and experience were deeply valued,” the Buffalo Airways post said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash and it said in a recent update that the plane suffered an inflight breakup before hitting the ground. The plane’s left wing, horizontal stabilizer and vertical stabilizer couldn’t be found at the crash site, and attempts to locate the missing parts during an aerial search were unsuccessful, the update said.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has pulled three planes from wildfire missions because of the crash. The agency said Friday that it is examining three bird dog planes, which are the same make as the one that crashed, out of an abundance of caution.

Fort Simpson has been under an evacuation order because of a threatening wildfire since June 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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