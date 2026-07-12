Bonnie Crombie confirms she’s running for mayor of Mississauga

Bonnie Crombie wants to be mayor of Mississauga, once again.

Crombie confirmed Sunday in an interview with 680NewsRadio that she intends to register as a candidate in the upcoming municipal election.

She previously held the City’s top job from 2014 to 2024, but left that position to lead the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP).

After bringing the Liberals to a third-place finish in the 2025 Ontario general election and failing to secure a seat in the legislature, the party triggered a leadership review.

Crombie received 57 per cent support, but the lacklustre results led to her resignation as OLP leader at the beginning of this year.

She’s now looking to return to her old job as mayor of Mississauga.

Voters will head to the polls on Monday, October 26, 2026 to decide her fate.