Carney says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was steadfast defender of democracy and freedom

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has died after a brief illness at the age of 71.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2026 3:33 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 7:08 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney offered his condolences to the family of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday, saying he “stood resolutely in defence of democracy and freedom,” particularly with Ukraine.

“I offer my condolences to Senator Graham’s family, friends, and all those who served alongside him,” Carney wrote on social media.

Graham died this weekend after a “brief and sudden illness,” according to his office.

A statement posted on social media said Graham’s family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy.”

It did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the Saturday night death of the South Carolina Republican, who served in Congress for three decades.

President Donald Trump said Graham was “like a member of the family. It’s very tough.”

The president said Graham called him on Saturday night after returning from a trip to Ukraine. “He sounded a little bit tired, but perfect,” Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on social media she was saddened to hear of Graham’s passing, and that her thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

“I appreciated our many conversations and his insights. We discussed many foreign policy issues, particularly his relentless efforts to end the war in Ukraine,” she wrote.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly says while she and Graham disagreed “on many occasions,” she always valued their conversations.

“Your wit was unmatched,” she wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, left, and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand are shown in this undated handout photo posted on Anand's social media account on X. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @AnitaAnandMP (Mandatory Credit)
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