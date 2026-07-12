Israeli fire in Gaza kills 5 people, including a little girl, health officials say

Farah Abu Assi, 12, collects used paper to light a fire for cooking in the hall of Bilal Mosque, which has been converted into a shelter for displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Wafaa Shurafa And Natalie Melzer, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 10:36 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli fire in Gaza on Sunday killed at least five Palestinians, including a 9-year-old girl, and wounded others, according to local health officials.

A drone strike on a blacksmith shop in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood killed at least four Palestinians and wounded another, according to officials at Shifa hospital, where the casualties were taken.

The Israeli military acknowledged striking the area, saying it targeted “terrorist infrastructure,” without elaborating.

Palestinians received an evacuation order from the military following the first strikes. Roughly an hour later, intense airstrikes targeted the same blacksmith shop.

Also on Sunday, Israeli gunfire killed 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar in a displacement camp in central Gaza, according to officials at the Health Ministry. The Israeli military said it was unaware of such an incident.

Israeli strikes have lessened considerably since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, but they continue almost daily. Israel’s military says it targets Hamas and other militants, often asserting they were planning attacks. The strikes have also killed many civilians.

At least 1,098 Palestinians, including at least 260 children, have been killed since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed in that time.

The Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas-led militants that sparked the war killed some 1,200 people in Israel and saw 251 others taken hostage. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed 73,221 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government and is staffed by medical professionals who maintain detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants but says women and children make up around half of all deaths.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain largely deadlocked over the implementation of the ceasefire’s second phase, including the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza. Most of the population of over 2 million people remains displaced, with many living in crowded tent camps with little or no basic services or in the ruins of buildings.

___

Melzer reported from Nahariya, Israel.

Wafaa Shurafa And Natalie Melzer, The Associated Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man facing 10 charges in shooting at Polson Pier

A Brampton man is facing 10 charges after an early morning shooting at Polson Pier. Toronto police say there was an exchange of gunfire between two people just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson...

3m ago

Final day of Salsa on St. Clair festival cancelled as police investigate fatal double shooting

The final day of Salsa on St. Clair has been cancelled as police continue to investigate a fatal double-shooting at the popular Latin street festival. In an Instagram post, organizers said the festival...

29m ago

E-bike battery fire sends 3 to hospital in Scarborough

Fire officials are once again warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries following an early morning fire at a Scarborough high-rise on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze on Lawrence...

50m ago

Man, 69, dead after being struck by vehicle in Pickering parking lot

A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering. Police in Durham Region say a black SUV was driving through the parking lot of the Brookdale Centre near Highway 2 and Walnut...

2h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man facing 10 charges in shooting at Polson Pier

A Brampton man is facing 10 charges after an early morning shooting at Polson Pier. Toronto police say there was an exchange of gunfire between two people just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson...

3m ago

Final day of Salsa on St. Clair festival cancelled as police investigate fatal double shooting

The final day of Salsa on St. Clair has been cancelled as police continue to investigate a fatal double-shooting at the popular Latin street festival. In an Instagram post, organizers said the festival...

29m ago

E-bike battery fire sends 3 to hospital in Scarborough

Fire officials are once again warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries following an early morning fire at a Scarborough high-rise on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze on Lawrence...

50m ago

Man, 69, dead after being struck by vehicle in Pickering parking lot

A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering. Police in Durham Region say a black SUV was driving through the parking lot of the Brookdale Centre near Highway 2 and Walnut...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:35
Police continue investigation into fatal double shooting at St. Clair street festival

The final day of Salsa on St. Clair has been cancelled as police continue their investigation into a fatal double shooting at the street festival on Saturday night.

1h ago

10:11
Toronto police update on mass shooting at Salsa on St. Clair festival

Toronto police provide an update on a mass shooting that killed two men and injured multiple people at the Salsa on St. Clair festival

12h ago

5:32
2 people killed in mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival

Two people were killed and multiple people were injured during a mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair street festival Saturday evening. CityNews' Afua Baah reports from the scene.

14h ago

2:14
East Don Trail to open this week

A better option to get around the Don Valley will soon be available to hikers and cyclists. David Zura on how a decade-long project has finally come to fruition.

17h ago

2:49
1 person dead, 2 others seriously injured in North York shooting

Police are now on the hunt for three suspects after a late night shooting in North York left one man dead and two others seriously injured. Alessandra Carneiro with what we know about the suspects and victims.

18h ago

More Videos