Landlord facing voyeurism charges after tenants find cameras in rooms: Calgary police

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2026 4:09 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 6:35 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary police say a landlord is facing voyeurism charges after multiple tenants discovered small cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms.

Investigators say they also believe the 41-year-old man owns other rental properties in Toronto and Vancouver, and is targeting Korean women.

A tenant in Calgary found the first hidden cameras attached to a bathroom surge protector device and a smoke detector in a bedroom in June.

Police say the tenant notified others and they, too, found cameras in their bedrooms.

Calgary police believe the man installed similar devices in another home in the city.

They say Sooryong Park, who may also be using the alias Nick Park, has been charged with one count of break and enter and five counts of voyeurism.

“Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about this or similar incidents to contact police,” Calgary investigators said in a news release Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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