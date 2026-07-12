Man, 69, dead after being struck by vehicle in Pickering parking lot

A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering.

Police in Durham Region say a black SUV was driving through the parking lot of the Brookdale Centre near Highway 2 and Walnut Lane just after 10 p.m. Saturday when it struck a pedestrian, trapping the man under the vehicle.

“Responding police officers lifted the Ford SUV to extract the pedestrian and performed life-saving measures,” police said in a release. “Despite the efforts of emergency services personnel, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.