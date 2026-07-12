Prime Minister Mark Carney set to attend last day of Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, attends the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Saturday, July 11, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2026 8:00 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 9:03 am.

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to attend the last day of this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Carney attended the annual rodeo and exhibition Saturday night, munching on mini doughnuts and taking in some chuckwagon races.

He also talked pipelines with some in the crowd.

Carney was in Calgary just last week to announce, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a plan for a new oil pipeline to the West Coast.

Carney is set to first stop this morning at a Stampede breakfast then head to the Stampede grounds.

Last year during his first Stampede as prime minister, Carney faced some challenges with his pancake flipping, considered a milestone for politicians at the event.

Several flapjacks landed lopsided, and batter splattered into the crowd. Carney admitted he had some work to do on his skills.

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