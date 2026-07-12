E-bike battery fire sends 3 to hospital in Scarborough

Fire officials are once again warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries following an early morning fire at a Scarborough high-rise on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze on Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue at 7:30 a.m., where they were met with heavy smoke on the second floor of the building.

Paramedics say five people who were inside the unit did not remain at the scene to be assessed, but three others from neighbouring units were treated and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire chief Jim Jessop said afterwards a lithium-ion battery associated with an e-bike was the cause of the blaze, once again warning of the dangers these types of fires present.

“E-bike battery fires spread rapidly, produce toxic smoke, and pose serious risks to residents and firefighters,” he said in a social media post.