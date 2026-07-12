Final day of Salsa on St. Clair festival cancelled as police investigate fatal double shooting

The final day of Salsa on St. Clair has been cancelled as police continue their investigation into a fatal double shooting at the street festival on Saturday night.

By John Marchesan

Posted July 12, 2026 11:52 am.

The final day of Salsa on St. Clair has been cancelled as police continue to investigate a fatal double-shooting at the popular Latin street festival.

In an Instagram post, organizers said the festival would not resume on Sunday, “due to the complex police investigations at the scene.”

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two persons killed, those who were injured and everyone affected by this senseless violence,” the post said.

Toronto Police said an estimated 13,000 people were attending the festival when shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue. One man was killed at the scene, and another died in hospital in an exchange of gunfire that sent at least four others to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

As of Sunday morning, police said they had made no arrests.

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Politicians of all stripes expressed their shock and anger at the violence.

“I’m deeply disturbed and angry about this reckless, irresponsible act of violence, right in the middle of a festival attended by families, children, seniors,” said Mayor Olivia Chow.

Coun. Mike Colle lashed out at those responsible for what he called “gangster violence” at a family event.

“These thugs must be caught, no bail, put em away for 20 years. This threatens all of our public events. This has got to stop.”

Premier Doug Ford echoed those comments, saying the persons responsible “must be caught, brought to justice and spend the rest of their life behind bars.”

The Hillcrest Village Business Improvement Area, which represents over 90 businesses in the St. Clair West area, said it was deeply saddened by the shooting.

Salsa on St. Clair has “long been a celebration of culture, community and connection,” the non-profit organization said in an Instagram post early Sunday. “It is devastating that an event dedicated to bringing people together has been overshadowed by this act of violence.”

Soul2Sole Latin Dance Company, which offers salsa and Latin dance lessons in Toronto and its surrounding area, also offered its sympathies and support on social media.

In an Instagram post, the company said it has been part of the Salsa on St. Clair community for more than two decades.

“In moments like these, we are reminded of the strength of community,” the post said. “We stand together in support, compassion and hope for healing for all those impacted.”

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

The aftermath of a fatal double shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival in Toronto is seen on July 12, 2026. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick
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