Ukrainian prime minister to step down as Zelenskyy announces government reshuffle

FILE - Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko arrives for a meeting with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda at the Presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2026 4:52 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 10:10 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stepped down on Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced fresh changes to Ukraine’s government.

In a statement on social media, Svyrydenko said she was “proud to have had the honor of leading the government during one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s modern history.” She also said she had discussed “next steps” with Zelenskyy, but did not provide further details.

“I remain ready to serve the Ukrainian state and carry out every task aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position, defending our national interests and bringing a just peace closer,” she said.

Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s former economy minister, was named prime minister in July 2025 at the age of 39 after playing a lead role in securing a mineral agreement between Ukraine and the U.S., seen as an important way of tying U.S. interests to Ukraine’s security.

Zelenskyy announced her resignation in a post saying that Ukraine was “changing its political strategy.”

He also said he had offered Svyrydenko the opportunity to lead “a new, important area” in Ukraine’s relations with a key international partner.

“Each priority area of foreign policy will be assigned to a specific person with substantial experience who is capable of implementing what we agree on at the leaders’ level and what the Ukrainian people expect,” Zelenskyy said, describing the impending reshuffle. The Ukrainian leader also said there would be changes among the top ranks of Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies.

Ukraine continues strikes against Russian oil sites

Elsewhere, a Ukrainian attack in southwest Russia killed one person and wounded three more, local officials said Sunday, as Kyiv’s forces continued to bombard Russia’s oil facilities.

The head of Russia’s Samara region, Gov. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that a child was among the injured. He also said that residential homes and apartment buildings were damaged in the strike, as well as an unspecified “industrial site.”

Russian media outlets reported that the attack’s target was the region’s Syzran Oil Refinery, with many sharing images that appeared to show plumes of black smoke rising over the site. The refinery, which is owned by oil and gas giant Rosneft and sits some 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of the border, has been a repeated target for Kyiv’s forces.

Meanwhile the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, said that a tanker had been damaged in a drone attack in the Azov-Black Sea maritime canal. The tanker was empty and there is no threat of an oil spill, Slyusar said.

Ukraine’s drone strikes on oil refineries and other infrastructure across Russia have triggered a widespread fuel crisis with gasoline shortages and rationing in multiple regions and motorists waiting for hours to fill their tanks. Moscow has responded by intensifying its bombardment on Kyiv and other cities, exposing Ukraine’s vulnerability to ballistic missile strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure as part of Kyiv’s campaign of “long-range sanctions” carried out in response to Moscow’s refusal to halt its four-year invasion of its neighbor.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it had attacked the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s Odesa region. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the claims.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Brazen and despicable': 2 men killed in mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival

Two men were killed, and at least five others were injured during a mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair street festival Saturday evening. In a social media post shared at 8:20 p.m., Toronto...

15m ago

5 arrested after 3 injured in shooting at Polson Pier

Five people are in custody following an early morning shooting at Polson Pier. Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson Street and Cherry...

2h ago

Ford and Unifor strike tentative deal for three-year labour contract

A new deal has been struck for a three-year labour contract between a union representing Canadian autoworkers and Ford Motor Co.. The tentative agreement covers roughly 5,000 workers at five plants...

2h ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, dies after a brief and unexpected illness, his office says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress who traveled the globe to advocate for a more aggressive U.S. foreign policy, has died after a “brief...

44m ago

Top Stories

'Brazen and despicable': 2 men killed in mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival

Two men were killed, and at least five others were injured during a mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair street festival Saturday evening. In a social media post shared at 8:20 p.m., Toronto...

15m ago

5 arrested after 3 injured in shooting at Polson Pier

Five people are in custody following an early morning shooting at Polson Pier. Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson Street and Cherry...

2h ago

Ford and Unifor strike tentative deal for three-year labour contract

A new deal has been struck for a three-year labour contract between a union representing Canadian autoworkers and Ford Motor Co.. The tentative agreement covers roughly 5,000 workers at five plants...

2h ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, dies after a brief and unexpected illness, his office says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress who traveled the globe to advocate for a more aggressive U.S. foreign policy, has died after a “brief...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

10:11
Toronto police update on mass shooting at Salsa on St. Clair festival

Toronto police provide an update on a mass shooting that killed two men and injured multiple people at the Salsa on St. Clair festival

10h ago

5:32
2 people killed in mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival

Two people were killed and multiple people were injured during a mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair street festival Saturday evening. CityNews' Afua Baah reports from the scene.

11h ago

2:14
East Don Trail to open this week

A better option to get around the Don Valley will soon be available to hikers and cyclists. David Zura on how a decade-long project has finally come to fruition.

15h ago

2:49
1 person dead, 2 others seriously injured in North York shooting

Police are now on the hunt for three suspects after a late night shooting in North York left one man dead and two others seriously injured. Alessandra Carneiro with what we know about the suspects and victims.

16h ago

0:29
Spain's bull run festival leaves more than a dozen injured

One runner was pierced by a horn in the face, while 12 more people needed medical treatment for an assortment of knocks during a chaotic bull run at Spain’s San Fermin festival on Saturday.

17h ago

More Videos