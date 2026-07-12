Volkswagen CEO looks to avoid plant closures as automaker moves to cut costs

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2026 4:08 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 7:40 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen’s CEO indicated in comments published Sunday that he’s trying to avoid closing plants as he seeks to turn around the automaker’s performance.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company faces pressure to cut costs at home and increasingly intense competition in the lucrative Chinese market, in particular.

Last week, Volkswagen said its “fundamental realignment” over the past three years had reached its next phase, announcing plans to streamline the model lineup by up to half.

It didn’t provide specifics, and questions remain over how else it will cut costs. There has been renewed speculation about the future of several plants in Germany.

“There are more intelligent solutions than closing plants,” CEO Oliver Blume told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

He added that a cost-cutting program in Germany already is producing effects. “We were able to improve our factory costs in Germany by an average 20% last year alone,” he said, describing that as “strong progress.”

Blume argued that Volkswagen’s products are very popular, but “we just earn too little money with them. So we must continue to reduce our costs. In all kinds of costs.”

The Associated Press


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