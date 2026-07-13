The Big Story

Does Canada need a relationship with Saudi Arabia?

Prime Minister Mark Carney drinks a coffee as he participates in a welcome ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 13, 2026 7:27 am.

It’s been more than a quarter of a century since a Canadian prime minister touched down on Saudi Arabian soil to meet with the country’s leader. That was until Prime Minister Mark Carney headed south from Turkey to visit the Kingdom last week.

The trip is a part of Carney’s quest to find new global alliances and trading partners aside from the U.S.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sabine Nolke, former foreign service officer for Global Affairs, to discuss what exactly Canada could be getting out of a relationship with the Gulf nation, and whether or not Carney is missing the mark when it comes to picking countries that align with Canadian values.

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