Senior seriously injured after car crashes into Scarborough building

A senior was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon following a serious collision in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the Port Union area, near Lawrence Avenue East and Charlottetown Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Toronto police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them went into a building.

One driver – a woman in her 70s – was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Another woman in her 40s was also brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were provided.