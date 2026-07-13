Senior seriously injured after car crashes into Scarborough building

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 13, 2026 4:28 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2026 4:41 pm.

A senior was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon following a serious collision in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the Port Union area, near Lawrence Avenue East and Charlottetown Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Toronto police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them went into a building.

One driver – a woman in her 70s – was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Another woman in her 40s was also brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were provided.

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