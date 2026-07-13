Fashion mogul Peter Nygard sexual assault trial begins in Montreal

Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2026 5:05 am.

MONTREAL — Fashion mogul Peter Nygard will face sexual assault and forcible confinement charges at the Montreal courthouse today.

The 84-year-old, who founded the now-defunct women’s apparel company Nygard International, denied accusations that he used his position to lure women and girls.

Quebec prosecutors charged Nygard with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in 2022.

The alleged events would have taken place between November 1997 and November 1998.

The alleged victim’s identity and the evidence presented at a preliminary hearing in January 2025 are covered by a publication ban.

The case is separate from Nygard’s conviction in Toronto, where he was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault in 2023 and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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