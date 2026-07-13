Former Manitoba MP charged after 439 firearms, antique cannon seized by police

Composite image of Inky Mark at the Progressive Conservative convention in Edmonton on Aug. 22, 2002 (CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld) and weapons seized from a Dauphin home in July 2026 (Courtesy: Manitoba RCMP).

By News Staff

Posted July 13, 2026 1:09 pm.

A former federal politician in Manitoba is facing charges after police say a stockpile of weapons, including an antique cannon, were seized from a home in Dauphin last week.

Manitoba RCMP says they seized 439 firearms and $300,000 in cash from the home of Inky Mark, a former MP who represented Dauphin from 1997 to 2010 as a member of the Reform Party, Canadian Alliance and Conservatives.

Authorities allege at least three of the seized firearms were illegally trafficked, and one had its serial number tampered with. They say it will take several weeks for the evidence to be documented and to determine how many of the weapons were illegally possessed.

Firearms seized from a Dauphin home in July 2026. (Courtesy: Manitoba RCMP)

Mark, 78, was charged with multiple firearms-related offences, including firearms trafficking, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, possession of property obtained by crime, and unsafe storage of firearms. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

“At this time we don’t know his motives on why he had that many firearms,” said RCMP Cpl. Barry Kirby. “We know he was a firearms collector.

“You can possess as many firearms legally as you want to possess. Where it goes into the criminal realm is when you get into the trafficking of the firearms, the unsafe storage, the unauthorized possession of certain firearms. That’s where it dives into that criminal realm.”

An antique cannon seized from a Dauphin home in July 2026. (Courtesy: Manitoba RCMP)

Kirby said the man’s property was surrounded by signs displaying political messages, without specifying what those messages were exactly.

The investigation began in late March after a 73-year-old Dauphin-area man was facing firearms charges in the U.S. The subsequent RCMP investigation resulted in more charges against that same man.

While executing a search warrant in that case, RCMP say they seized firearms that were purchased by a second suspect and never lawfully transferred. That led to the search of the second suspect’s home.

“The trafficking of illegal firearms is not just about the weapons themselves; it’s about the crimes that those weapons can enable,” said Scott McMurchy, commanding officer of Manitoba RCMP. “Generally speaking, these weapons are unregistered, can be difficult to trace, and in the wrong hands, they can fuel violence in the communities that we serve and support the activities of organised crime groups.

“For that reason, it is an absolute priority for the RCMP to protect public safety by taking illegal guns off the streets and out of our communities.”

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