Man wanted for fraud in Durham Region, also wanted by 5 other police services in Ontario

Christopher Alexander Graham, 40, of Clarington is wanted for fraud by Durham Regional Police and five other police services. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 13, 2026 10:41 am.

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who is also wanted by police in five other regions on fraud-related charges.

Investigators say they began an investigation after it was reported that a man allegedly defrauded a 78-year-old victim for more than $33,000.

The suspect allegedly befriended the victim over a month-long period and agreed to provide landscaping and repair services on the victim’s property. He was paid, but completed no work, police allege.

Investigators believe the suspect allegedly targets vulnerable and older people through a variety of fraudulent schemes and police believe there may be other alleged victims.

Christopher Alexander Graham, 40, of Clarington is wanted for fraud over $5,000, possess property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach prohibition order, two counts of breach probation and fail to comply with undertaking.

At the time of the incident, he was on conditions not to seek or accept payment for any work until it is completed.

Graham is also wanted by five other police services across Ontario for fraud-related charges.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

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