John Tory Jr. suspends Beaches–East York Liberal nomination bid

John Tory Jr. has suspended his campaign to become the Liberal nominee in Beaches–East York, saying the compressed nomination timeline and strong support for other contenders leave “no realistic or viable path to success.”

His withdrawal comes as the east‑end riding’s nomination race tightens ahead of a summer federal by‑election triggered by the resignation of MP Nathaniel Erskine‑Smith. Erskine‑Smith stepped down as the Liberal MP for Beaches–East York in June to pursue opportunities outside federal politics.

In a statement released Monday, Tory Jr. said the accelerated nomination period and the groundwork already laid by other candidates prompted his decision to step aside.

“The tight timeline of this campaign, combined with the strong support earned by the other candidates from their years of hard work, do not provide a realistic or viable path to success for me,” he wrote.

Tory added that the best outcome for the party — and for Beaches–East York — is to consolidate support behind the eventual nominee.

“The best thing for our party, for myself and my family, and for Beaches–East York is for me to focus all of my energy on ensuring a Liberal MP is elected in this summer’s by‑election.”

He pledged full support to whoever wins the nomination and said he will work to help the candidate join Mark Carney’s Liberal team in Ottawa. Tory also thanked his family, campaign team, and the residents he met throughout the nomination effort, calling the experience “humbling and inspiring.”

“My energy is not gone, and neither am I,” he wrote. “I am turning now to make sure we elect our nominated candidate as the Liberal Member of Parliament for Beaches–East York.”

Tory Jr. is the son of former Toronto mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after acknowledging a relationship with a former staff member.

The Liberal Party is expected to finalize its nominee in the coming days. The federal by‑election in Beaches–East York will take place later this summer.