Anand offers Brazil $125M in energy financing, seals wildfire pact amid trade talks

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has announced $125 million in financing for sustainable infrastructure in Brazil, a country she describes as one of Canada’s closest partners on the global stage.

Anand was in Sao Paulo on Tuesday for meetings with government and business officials — part of Ottawa’s efforts to deepen ties with the largest country in South America as talks continue on a trade agreement with the regional Mercosur bloc.

Along with her meeting with Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, Anand also spoke with local businesses about expanding trade.

In prepared remarks, Anand said Brazil is among the countries closest to Canada because of shared work on human rights and climate change.

Instead of announcing aid, the federal government has pledged loan financing through the FinDev Canada agency for two energy-related projects in Brazil.

Canada is lending roughly $82.3 million to help build an industrial plant on Brazil’s Atlantic coast that would use fats and oils to help produce more sustainable jet fuel and diesel.

The federal government, alongside Japanese bank SMBC, is also lending roughly $42.5 to upgrade Brazil’s electricity grid in remote regions.

Anand also has signed with Brazil a public health science pact and an agreement on customs tax that is meant to undercut fraud and smuggling.

She also said an agreement on fighting wildfires now has an action plan that will allow Brazilian firefighters to help with this fire season in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he plans to visit Brazil at some point and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has invited him repeatedly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press