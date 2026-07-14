Brampton man, 31, accused of trafficking a child for sexual services

Police have released a photo of 31-year-old Mark Brown of Brampton. (YRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 14, 2026 9:29 pm.

A Brampton man is facing a slew of charges in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation in the City of Vaughan.

Earlier this month, detectives say they spotted a victim at a hotel in the area of Applewood Crescent and Portage Parkway who they believed to be a child in need of protection.

Investigators later determined that the victim, who was under the age of 18, was being trafficked for sexual services.

“The suspect had taken photographs of the victim and used them in online advertisements promoting sexual services,” York Regional Police wrote in a press release shared Tuesday. 

“The suspect controlled the advertisements, arranged appointments with clients on the victim’s behalf, received proceeds from the exploitation, and transported the victim to locations in multiple jurisdictions,” investigators added.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of 31-year-old Mark Brown of Brampton. He was charged with seven offences, including trafficking a person under 18, material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

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