Police searching for suspect after ‘violent’ sexual assault near Whitby park

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2026 10:53 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2026 10:54 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are searching for a male suspect after a woman was violently sexually assaulted late Monday night along a popular waterfront trail in Whitby.

Officers were called to Iroquois Beach Park, near Gordon Street and the Waterfront Trail, shortly after 10:15 p.m. for reports that a woman had been attacked while leaving the park.

Investigators say the victim was walking along the sand path that runs northwest toward Gordon Street when she was confronted by an unknown man. According to police, the suspect dragged her off the path into a tree line, made threats, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to escape and ran toward the street, where she flagged down a passing motorist who called 911. She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. Police say she suffered trauma but did not release further details.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. Police launched an extensive search of the area using the DRPS K9 and drone units but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a Black male with shoulder‑length cornrows, wearing all‑black clothing.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area Monday night to come forward, especially those with cellphone video, dashcam footage, or home surveillance that may have captured the suspect.

As the investigation continues, police say they will be increasing patrols in and around Iroquois Beach Park and the Waterfront Trail.

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