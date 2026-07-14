Who gets left behind during immigration cuts?

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has made drastic cuts to the amount of student and temporary foreign worker visas issued to newcomers. Impacted by the cuts are not just school programs, but local restaurants, hotels, long-term care homes, construction sites, etc.

Host Maria Kestane speaks is joined by Shilpashree Jagannathan, a freelance journalist who wrote an article on the effects of immigration cuts on local communities. After the break, she speaks to Sharry Aiken, an immigration law professor at Queen’s University to break down why the IRCC is making all these changes to its policies.