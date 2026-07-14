Man in his 20s seriously injured in Church Street stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured during a stabbing in the downtown core on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Church and Adelaide Streets just before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found one man in his 20s with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two people were arrested at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.